Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $143,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

NYSE:PSX opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.