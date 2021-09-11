ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.43

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 6488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

