ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $748.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $858.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a twelve month low of $351.09 and a twelve month high of $875.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $773.38 and its 200-day moving average is $681.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $3,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

