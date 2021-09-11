ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will report $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML reported earnings of $2.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $858.87. 1,137,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $773.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.02. ASML has a twelve month low of $351.09 and a twelve month high of $875.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $360.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

