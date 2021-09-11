ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $420.09

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $420.09 and last traded at $418.56, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $410.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.90 and its 200 day moving average is $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

