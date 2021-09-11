Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,124,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a PE ratio of -53.93. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

