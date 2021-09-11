Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $428,590.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,473,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,819. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.89. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.