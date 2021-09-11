Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USPH opened at $113.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

