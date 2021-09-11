Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The St. Joe by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

NYSE JOE opened at $43.02 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.