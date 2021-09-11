Arizona State Retirement System Sells 324 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 48.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $482,686.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,428 shares of company stock worth $1,950,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

