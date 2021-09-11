Arizona State Retirement System Sells 248 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $113.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.