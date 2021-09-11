Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,914 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

