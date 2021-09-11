Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 87.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $456,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

