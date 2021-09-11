Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Greif by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

