Arizona State Retirement System Has $424,000 Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $253,803 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.