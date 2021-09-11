Arizona State Retirement System Has $413,000 Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MYR Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,762,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

