Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 49,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $1,361,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $784,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,531. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $111.61 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

