Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after acquiring an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after buying an additional 85,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

