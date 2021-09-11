Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

