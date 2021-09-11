Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.
ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
