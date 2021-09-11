Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 265 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

