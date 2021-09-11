Arionum (ARO) Market Cap Tops $71,601.44

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $71,601.44 and $87.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,818.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.96 or 0.07159942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.31 or 0.01401915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00388046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.73 or 0.00548274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.71 or 0.00554928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00348700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

