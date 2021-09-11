Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.37. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $7,431,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 43.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

