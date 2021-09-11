Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

