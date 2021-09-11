Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. Research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

