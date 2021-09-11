AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATR. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.
Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.