AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATR. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.