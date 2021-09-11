Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 658,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 105,405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

