Analyzing Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 9.45 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -5.33 Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 37.29 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.93

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -175.35% -1,531.00% -35.09% Brickell Biotech -9,449.56% -130.86% -99.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 3 0 2.40 Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.