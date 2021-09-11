Analyzing American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Outdoor Brands and Callaway Golf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Callaway Golf 0 2 7 0 2.78

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Callaway Golf has a consensus price target of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Callaway Golf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callaway Golf is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Callaway Golf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.32 $18.41 million $2.16 11.99 Callaway Golf $1.59 billion 3.32 -$126.93 million $0.67 42.33

American Outdoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callaway Golf. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callaway Golf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Callaway Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% Callaway Golf 15.57% 7.99% 3.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Callaway Golf on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

