Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $344.61

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.82. 813,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.83. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

