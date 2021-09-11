Analysts Set Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Price Target at $8.40

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLOWY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

