Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$29.72

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.