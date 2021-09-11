Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $45.71

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,442 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Roche by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

