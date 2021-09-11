Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $45.71

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.
A number of research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of Roche stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
