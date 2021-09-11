Analysts Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT at $25.29

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 252,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,703. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

