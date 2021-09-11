Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,186. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

