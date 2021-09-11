Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,784 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

