Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

