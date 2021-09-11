Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce ($4.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.75). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($16.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in argenx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in argenx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $327.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.76 and its 200-day moving average is $301.00. argenx has a one year low of $217.86 and a one year high of $382.15.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.