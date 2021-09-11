Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce ($4.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.75). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($16.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in argenx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in argenx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $327.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.76 and its 200-day moving average is $301.00. argenx has a one year low of $217.86 and a one year high of $382.15.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

