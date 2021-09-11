Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $24.74. 440,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

