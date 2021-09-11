Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $13.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.69 billion and the lowest is $13.34 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.66 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $836,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $141,343,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.92. 1,725,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,714. The company has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.55 and a 200 day moving average of $294.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

