Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. 236,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,608. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.