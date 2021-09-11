Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.51 Million

Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce $553.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.15 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $496.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

SGRY opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

