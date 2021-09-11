Analysts Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $249.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

