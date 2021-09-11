Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) to Post $6.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce $6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.14 and the lowest is $5.45. RH reported earnings per share of $6.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $24.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $26.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $29.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $30.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $694.47. 799,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in RH by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $87,060,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in RH by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

