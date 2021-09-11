Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.28. 80,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

