Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Embraer posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Embraer by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 433,375 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

