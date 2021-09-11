Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Post $3.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $4.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $16.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

