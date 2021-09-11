Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

