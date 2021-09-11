Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.72. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

