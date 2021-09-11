Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Magnite by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,142 shares of company stock worth $5,384,148 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGNI opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

