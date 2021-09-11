Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $5,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

